JNU violence most clinching, we are moving towards 'anarchy': P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday asserted that the violence which erupted in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last evening showed that the country is rapidly descending into anarchy.



"The incident is the most clinching evidence that we are rapidly descending into anarchy. It has taken place in the national capital in India's foremost university under the watch of the central government, the Home Minister, the LG and the Commissioner of Police," said Chidambaram in a statement.



The statement came a day after more than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS after a masked mob, brandishing rods and sticks, entered the university and attacked them and their professors.



Calling the intelligence-gathering technique of the Delhi Police "pathetic", the Congress leader said that Commissioner of Police should be held accountable for the violence.

"We demand that accountability on officers be fixed and action taken immediately," he added.



Chidambaram said that the attack on students is the gravest act of impunity and demanded the perpetrators be arrested and brought to justice. "Nothing can be more shocking and shameful."