JMM's Hemant Soren to meet Sonia Gandhi to invite her for swearing-in ceremony

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren will meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday to invite her for the swearing-in ceremony.

Soren had yesterday told media persons that the oath-taking ceremony will take place on December 29.

"We have requested the Governor to invite us to form government in the state," he added.

JMM fought the election in alliance with Congress and Lalu Prasad`s Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) to win a comfortable majority with forty-seven seats in the 81-member house.

While the JMM won thirty seats, Congress and RJD secured sixteen and one seat in the recently concluded assembly polls.