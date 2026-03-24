/Jaishankar, Rubio discuss energy risks amid Iran war

The discussions came after US President Donald Trump, earlier today, announced that he had instructed the US Department of War to delay any military action against Iranian power plants and energy sites for five days, citing ongoing diplomatic engagements with Tehran amid escalating tensions in West Asia. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States and Iran had held "very good and productive conversations" over the past two days aimed at resolving hostilities in the region. He added that the decision to pause strikes was based on the "tenor and tone" of the discussions, which he described as "in-depth, detailed, and constructive". Trump further stated that the conversations will continue through the week. "I am please to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East," the post read.

"Based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, witch will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy Infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" it added. The announcement came as the war between Israel, the US, and Iran had entered its fourth week.

However, Iran has categorically denied the claim of talks made by Trump.

Speaker of Iran's Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, rejected Trump's claims regarding ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington, asserting that no such talks have taken place.

In a series of posts on X, Ghalibaf rejected the US President's claims, stating that the remarks were made to "manipulate the financial and oil markets", which have seen much disruption amid the conflict.

He further stated that the remark was made to get the US and Israel out of the "quagmire", referring to the war against the Islamic Republic.

"No negotiations have been held with the US, and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped," the speaker stated in his post.

"Iranian people demand complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors. All Iranian officials stand firmly behind their supreme leader and people until this goal is achieved," he added.