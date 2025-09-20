/J&K terror crackdown: Coordinated raids across 7 districts, encounter underway in Kishtwar

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted coordinated raids and searches at approximately eight locations across seven districts in the Kashmir division on Saturday (Sep 20). The operations targeted sites in Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kupwara, Handwara, Pulwama, and Shopian. CIK stated that the searches were executed pursuant to a search warrant issued by a competent court in connection with an ongoing terror-related investigation.

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified their operations in the last twelve hours. An encounter is underway in the Kishtwar district of the Jammu division. The operation began when security forces had a tip off about the presence of terrorists in the area, after which a cordon and search operation was launched. During the search operation, terrorists fired on security forces, resulting in a gun battle. Forces believe that three to four terrorists are holed up at the operation site.

''In an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Kishtwar, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps established contact with terrorists at around 8 pm on 19 Sep 25. Exchange of fire took place. Operations are currently in progress, '' said Indian Army's WhiteKnightCorps.

They further updated and added '' Contact Site of the ongoing operation is Doda-Udhampur border. Operation continues''.

The Indian Army, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, successfully dismantled a terrorist hideout in the Poonch sector of Jammu division. The operation led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition. The recovery included one weapon (AK Series), four AK magazines, 20 Hand Grenades and other war like stores.