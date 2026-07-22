/J&K: One SOG personnel killed in terrorist firing on Kokernag Road in Anantnag

A police personnel who was critically injured in a terrorist firing incident at Lal Chowk along the Anantnag–Kokernag road in south Kashmir on Wednesday succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Ashiq Hussain of IRP 3rd Battalion, a resident of Budgam.

Officials said terrorists opened fire on a security deployment during road duty, leaving the policeman critically injured. He was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

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Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a massive search operation to track down the assailants. Additional reinforcements have been deployed, and the operation was continuing when the last reports came in.