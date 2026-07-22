/J&K: One SOG personnel killed in terrorist firing on Kokernag Road in Anantnag

A police personnel who was critically injured in a terrorist firing incident at Lal Chowk along the Anantnag–Kokernag road in south Kashmir on Wednesday succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, officials said.
The deceased has been identified as Ashiq Hussain of IRP 3rd Battalion, a resident of Budgam.
Officials said terrorists opened fire on a security deployment during road duty, leaving the policeman critically injured. He was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.
Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a massive search operation to track down the assailants. Additional reinforcements have been deployed, and the operation was continuing when the last reports came in.
Police have initiated an investigation into the attack, while further details regarding the identity of the attackers are awaited.