/WATCH| Scuffle in iPhone 17 series launch in BKC Jio Centre, Mumbai

Chaos erupted at the Jio Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), punches, kicks, and abuses were hurled by people waiting in the large queue for the launch of the iPhone 17 series. As security personnel were compelled to intervene with at least one of them engaged in a physical altercation with guards.

The scuffle disrupted the lines. Hundreds of people were waiting ceremoniously outside the Jio Centre for the launch of the iPhone 17 series since late night/early hours of September 19. The rush was part of Apple's launch sale, which included discounts, bank offers, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options. iPhone 17 series launches today. It has a price range of Rs. 82,900- Rs. ₹2,29,900 and is available on the Apple store for pre-booked buyers as well as walk-in buyers. Following the chaos, security personnel were on alert and maintained tighter control over the gathered queue.

“I have purchased three iPhones for my family and myself. Apple has launched a very good design this year, and the colour of the phone this year is also very different. This is my favourite colour, which is why I am very excited,” said Aman Memon from Mumbai to PTI.