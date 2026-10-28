/Indore woman allegedly gang-raped inside moving car on Ujjain-Indore route, two booked

A 20-year-old woman from Indore was allegedly gang-raped by two men inside a moving car on the Ujjain-Indore route on Monday (Oct 26). The accused allegedly abandoned the woman near Aurobindo Hospital in Indore. The woman reportedly called her friend who took her back to Nanakheda police station around 40 km away, where police registered a case against two men for gang rape and wrongful confinement

Probe is on over the exact location of the assault, the complete route of the car and the involvement of the other man named by her are being investigated. Ujjain CSP Shweta Gupta said that according to the woman, she reached Ujjain by bus and got into a man named Chakresh Jain, whom she had befriended on Instagram and had met earlier. She got into Jain’s car outside Meghdoot Hotel around 7.30pm. She alleged that Jain drove her around for some time and gave her something resembling coffee. She added that another man then joined them. “The woman reached Nanakheda police station in Ujjain around midnight on Monday and submitted a written complaint," Gupta added. After sexually assaulting her, the accused abandoned her near Aurobindo Hospital, CSP Gupta said.

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