/IndiGo alert: Additional fuel charges to make flights tickets more expensive

Amid the ongoing global crude crisis, IndiGo Airlines has announced it will increase ticket prices starting Saturday (Mar 14). In a statement, the company factored in a fuel charge. It said, “Starting 14th March 2026, overall prices for all new bookings on IndiGo flights will include the following additional Fuel Charge, per sector: within domestic India Rs 425, Indian Subcontinent Rs 425, Middle East Rs 900, Southeast Asia and China Rs 1800, Africa and West Asia Rs 1800 and Europe Rs 2300.”

This measure has been taken due to the significant surge in fuel prices following the ongoing geopolitical issues West Asia. ”IATA's Jet Fuel Monitor indicates an 85+% increase in fuel prices for the region."

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In the recent inter-ministerial briefing on Friday (Mar 14), Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, highlighted “LPG is an issue of concern” as the import shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz, but of the “25,000 distributors, we see no stock dry-out report”.

Mentioning the impact of West Asia war on India, she said, “There is no shortage of LNG supplies. There is no shortage of LPG. I am repeatedly appealing to all consumers: those who can shift from LPG to PNG should do so immediately.”

