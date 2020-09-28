India's Covid-19 tally crosses 60-lakh mark, deaths close in on 1 lakh

India on Monday reported 95,542 new infections in the past 24 hours, crossing 60 lakh cases across the country even as the central government continues to work out measures to contain the outbreak.



According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare the total coronavirus case tally stands at 60,74,703 including 9,62,640 active cases, 5,01,6521 cured/discharged/migrated & 95,542.



The number of patients who have died of the viral disease in India since the first death on March 12, is 95,567.



Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,73,646 active cases, 10,30,015 cured and discharged cases and 35,571 deaths.



Karnataka with 1,04,743 active cases is the next in the list. While 4,62,241 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 8,582 lives so far.



Andhra Pradesh with 64,876 active cases is also severely affected, however, over six lakh patients have been cured in the State, while 5,708 deaths have occurred due to it.



Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,19,67,230 samples have been tested up to September 27 for COVID-19.Out of these 7,09,394 samples were tested yesterday.



On the global front, More than one million people around the world have lost their lives from coronavirus, a virus that was emerged less than a year ago, but still continues to affect many countries.

According to an AFP tally, Covid-19 has killed 1,000,009 people with 33,018,877 total infections.

(With inputs from agencies)