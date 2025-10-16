/Indian Navy to host Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2025 later this month

New Delhi: The Indian Navy is all set to host the annual flagship programme, Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) 2025, from October 28th to 30th. It is the Navy’s premier international conference on maritime strategy, diplomacy, and cooperation, hosted by the Navy with the National Maritime Foundation (NMF) serving as its knowledge partner. It provides a platform for global stakeholders to deliberate on geopolitics, security challenges, and collaborative opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region—a vast maritime expanse spanning from the eastern coast of Africa to the western shores of the Americas, encompassing major economies.

The Dialogue builds upon the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 14th East Asia Summit, Bangkok in November 2019. IPOI has pillars like maritime security, marine ecology, marine resources, trade-connectivity and maritime transport, among others. Several countries lead various pillars, like India and the UK leading the maritime security pillar, Australia and Thailand leading the marine ecology pillar, France and Indonesia leading the marine resources pillar, etc. The European Union and Greece are expected to join the framework, with roles to be decided.

