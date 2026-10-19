/Indian Navy escorts cargo worth Rs 16,000 crore in West Asia under Operation Urja Suraksha

The Indian Navy has escorted commercial vessels carrying cargo valued at Rs 16,000 crore through the West Asia and Arabian Sea region as part of Operation Urja Suraksha, Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, said on Monday.

The operation, launched in March amid west Asia war and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, has focused on protecting India-bound energy shipments and other critical supplies. Naval warships have provided escorts, navigational guidance, and layered security to merchant vessels navigating the sensitive waters, ensuring the continued flow of essential goods to Indian ports.

Vice Admiral Kochhar, speaking at a media interaction ahead of the Navy’s flagship Swavlamban seminar, noted that ongoing crises in the region have kept the force “engaged thinking and deployment wise.” He also outlined the Navy’s modernisation efforts, stating that 42 platforms are currently on order, with Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) granted for projects worth Rs 2.14 lakh crore.

Swavlamban 2026, scheduled for 26-27 October at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi, is the fifth edition of the Navy’s innovation and indigenisation platform. It brings together the Navy, industry, startups, MSMEs, and academia to translate operational needs into practical capabilities. Participation has grown sharply since the first edition, reaching nearly 3,000 last year, with over 100 stalls expected this year.

Through the iDEX framework, the Navy has received more than 4,000 proposals, involving around 1,150 MSMEs and startups. Focus areas include quantum systems, high-power microwave and directed-energy weapons, autonomous underwater vehicles, and indigenous ramjet engines.

Vice Admiral Kochhar emphasised the need for both speed and “spiral development”, faster pathways from concept to deployment, combined with continuous improvement based on user feedback and technological advances. “Keeping pace with changes is not simply about adopting new technologies. It is also ensuring how we can develop, integrate, and employ the capabilities needed to meet our operational requirements,” he said.

He urged industry and innovators to bring forward “disruptive solutions grounded in operational understanding, supported by sound engineering and a commitment to reliable delivery.” The goal, he added, is for domestic enterprises to emerge as dependable partners capable of designing, manufacturing, sustaining, and upgrading critical maritime technologies within India.