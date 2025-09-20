/Indian government to setup shipbuilding hub for $3.4bn in Tamil Nadu

In a significant move concerning India's maritime and shipbuilding sectors, government companies Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) have inked MoUs with the Tamil Nadu government to invest a total of Rs 30,000crore ($3.4bn) in the Southern state. Making the announcement, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Dr. TRB Rajaa said that investment is for establishing of shipbuilding hub in Thoothukudi district, about 600kms south of the state capital city Chennai. "This is going to be important for national security amid the present geopolitical situation," Rajaa said.

CSL is the builder of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, which has been serving the Indian Navy since 2022. CSL also builds a wide range of commercial ships and tugs for foreign Governments and private entities. MDL is known for building under licence, the French-origin Scorpene diesel-electric stealth submarines that are in service with the Indian Navy. MDL has also build India's frontline destroyer warships of the Kolkata-class and Visakhapatnam-class, among others.

Elaborating on the investments, TRB Rajaa said that both firms have inked an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs15,000cr each, and that these investments would create a total of 55,000 direct and indirect jobs. On the overall development that this project would bring to Thoothukudi, Rajaa said that shipbuilding isn't only about iron and steel, and it involves a host of other allied industries, all of which would flourish in the region. He also acknowledged that the Tamil Nadu government worked closely with the Central government to get these investments.