/Indian Army leads swift HADR operation, rescues 34 trapped in Watergam flooding

A swift Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation by the Indian Army saved 34 lives in the Watargam area after heavy rainfall triggered sudden flooding. Continuous and intense rain caused a sharp rise in the water level of a nearby stream, leading to flooding inside a local school hostel. The situation left 30 schoolchildren and four teachers stranded within the premises, with no safe exit routes available.

Acting promptly on a distress call, Indian Army rescue teams mobilized without delay. Battling treacherous conditions and rapidly rising waters, the teams successfully reached the site and carried out a carefully coordinated evacuation. All 34 individuals were safely rescued and moved to secure locations.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Following the operation, the rescued children and staff were provided immediate assistance, including medical attention and refreshments. Officials confirmed that the timely response and effective coordination ensured that no casualties were reported, and the situation was brought under control swiftly.