The Indian Air Force organised a special air show at Lohegaon in Pune under its ‘Know Your Forces’ campaign, bringing together around 13,000 schoolchildren for an event aimed at introducing young minds to the country’s air force and encouraging them to consider a career in the armed forces. The event witnessed active participation from students across schools, who were invited to watch the aerial display and get a closer understanding of the Indian Air Force.

The initiative was designed to take the armed forces beyond textbooks and give youngsters an opportunity to experience their capabilities through a public engagement programme. The focus of the event was not just on showcasing the Indian Air Force’s operational capabilities but also on connecting with the younger generation and motivating them to explore a future in military service.

Speaking about the initiative, Air Commodore Satbir Singh Rai VM, Air Officer Commanding, said the event was organised with the objective of inspiring students to join the armed forces. “We’ve had a ‘Know Your Forces’ day, wherein we invited about 13,000 schoolchildren who actively participated in today’s display. The aim of this activity was to inspire youngsters to join the armed forces. We received a very positive response from the children as well as guests from Pune city,” he said.

Why the Indian Air Force organised the event

The ‘Know Your Forces’ campaign is aimed at building awareness about India’s armed forces, particularly among school-going children and young people who may consider a career in the defence services. For many students, opportunities to witness an air show and interact with the idea of military service can offer a different perspective on the work carried out by the armed forces.