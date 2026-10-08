/Indian Air Chief Marshal AP Singh calls IAF 'multi-domain force', hails drones, AI and niche tech

Indian Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the outgoing chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), on Thursday (Oct 8) highlighted the importance of the force as new conflicts emerges. He highlighted the force’s growing capabilities, and stressed that its true strength lies in its Air Warriors rather than merely in advanced equipment and technology. Addressing the 94th Air Force Day celebrations, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh highlighted the changing global security environment, marked by rapid changes, uncertainty and intricate geopolitical challenges, and noted the emergence of new conflicts in different parts of the world. At the occasion, the IAF displayed its prowess as it held a massive parade at the Hindon Air Base to celebrate the Indian Air Force Day.

"Today, the world is going through rapid changes, leading to uncertainty and intricate geopolitical challenges. New conflicts are emerging across different parts of the world. These events have clearly demonstrated that air power is the primary means of protecting national interests. The Indian Air Force, being the custodian of air power, understands its role and responsibilities, and is always alert, committed, and ready to meet any contingency," he said. The IAF chief also emphasised that advanced aircraft and systems alone do not determine the strength of an air force, with operational preparedness being the key measure of its capability.