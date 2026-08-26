/India to rush relief to Nepal after deadly flash floods leave scores missing

India is preparing to dispatch emergency relief supplies to Nepal as soon as possible following catastrophic flash floods that have impacted northern parts of the Himalayan nation, government sources said.

The floods, triggered by heavy rains and a reported glacier burst in the Rasuwa area near the border with China, have left hundreds missing. Nepal’s Tourism Board confirmed that at least 291 foreign nationals remain unaccounted for, including 105 Indian tourists. Many were visiting popular trekking and pilgrimage sites in the region when the disaster struck.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has issued emergency contact numbers for assistance and information: +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500. The embassy urged affected Indian nationals and their families to reach out immediately for support.

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In New Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary about the escalating flood threat posed by the Nepal rains and glacier burst. The deluge risks spilling across the shared border into northern Bihar districts. Home Minister pledged India’s full support and confirmed that teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been mobilised and placed on high alert for rapid deployment if needed.

First consignments of relief material could move within hours, using both road and air routes depending on access conditions in the affected mountainous terrain. India, as Nepal’s closest neighbour and longstanding partner, is expected to play a leading role in the immediate response.

This latest show of solidarity echoes India’s extensive support after the devastating 2015 earthquake that killed nearly 9,000 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless. Within hours of that disaster, India launched Operation Maitri, deploying military aircraft, medical teams, engineering units, and large quantities of relief supplies. Indian forces helped clear roads, set up field hospitals, and evacuate the injured, while the government provided hundreds of millions of dollars in reconstruction aid over subsequent years.