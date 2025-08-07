"India is classic trade bullying ...": RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reacts to PM Modi's silence on US tariff hike

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday (Aug 7) strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking out after US President Donald Trump announced a 50% tax on Indian imports. Yadav called the Indian Prime Minister "weak" and accused him of “dancing to America's tune.” Speaking to the media, Yadav said, “You all are witnessing how the government is functioning in this country. Trump imposed a 50% tariff. Trump has said 28 times that he brokered the ceasefire. The Prime Minister has not broken his silence yet. The PM still hasn't said that Donald Trump is lying,” according to HT.

Tejashwi Yadav also accused PM Modi of siding with the United States (US) and not standing up for India. He said, "The Prime Minister is acting weak and doing whatever America says. A 50% tariff will badly hurt our country, but no one is talking about it. Everyone is quiet. These people will harm the country and then go to Bihar saying, 'Look, we are now a global leader (Vishwaguru).'"

This reaction came after President Trump signed an order on August 6 adding another 25% tax on Indian goods, bringing the total to 50%. The White House said this was due to national security and claimed that India buying oil from Russia was a serious threat to the US.

Yadav also posted on X (formerly Twitter) after the announcement. He wrote, “The US imposing 50% tariffs on India is classic trade bullying - weaponising commerce to strong arm sovereign nations. Disappointing that Honourable PM Modi Ji, FM Jaishankar Ji & Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Ji haven't pushed back strongly".

"India's silence on Trump's "trade-for-ceasefire" claims was a mistake. Time to assert our trade policy sovereignty and stand firm against economic coercion. India cannot change its policy priorities under pressure," the post added.