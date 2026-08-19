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India imposes ban on import of 405 defence items to boost domestic production

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 07:55 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 07:55 IST
India imposes ban on import of 405 defence items to boost domestic production

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Story highlights

Indian Defence Ministry has notified the sixth Positive Indigenisation List covering 405 defence items worth an estimated Rs 3,070 crore. The list includes components for Tejas, Su-30MKI, tanks, warships and missile systems to boost domestic defence production and reduce imports.

To give further push to ‘atmanirbharta’ in defence production, Union Minister Rajnath Singh has notified sixth positive indigenisation list (PIL) comprising 405 important items with an estimated business potential of Rs 3,070 crore. The list contains line replaceable units, sub-systems, sub-assemblies, spares, components and raw materials linked to key military platforms such as advanced and light utility helicopters, Su-30MKI and LCA (Tejas), armoured platforms like T-72, T-90 tanks and BMP-II, warships and missile systems.

Notified by the department of defence production (DDP), the list also includes 16 items of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and 389 items of defence public sector undertakings (DPSU). The list also covers items for missile systems such as Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM; electronics, including radars, sonars, fire control systems and satellite communication systems; high-explosive anti-tank ammunition and other critical defence equipment. This has been done under PIL under which the Modi government bans the import of specific military equipment, platforms and spare parts after set deadlines. It forces the military to buy these designated items only from local Indian manufacturers to boost self-reliance.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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