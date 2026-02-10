Google Preferred
  /India battles H5N1 outbreak, over 85,000 bird flu-related deaths reported

India battles H5N1 outbreak, over 85,000 bird flu-related deaths reported

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Feb 10, 2026, 20:50 IST | Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 20:53 IST
Bird flu Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

India battles H5N1 outbreak in 2026 with over 85,000 bird deaths. After nearly 90 avian influenza-related deaths, Andhra Pradesh has issued a warning about the spread of bird flu.

India is currently managing avian influenza (H5N1) after states have reported cases and poultry deaths. The southern state of Andhra Pradesh has issued a warning about the spread of bird flu following nearly 90 avian influenza-related deaths. Amid rising cases, there are growing concerns among poultry farmers and state authorities.

As per news agency PTI, officials confirmed about 40 birds died on Saturday (Feb 7) and 50 deaths were reported on Sunday (Feb 8). Initially cases were detected in Annamayya district. After which, the Animal Husbandry Department sent out samples from the district for testing of avian influenza. Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh also reported cases.

On February 6, a high alert was issued in Tamil Nadu following the deaths of over 1,500 crows in Adyar, Velachery, and Thiruvanmiyur. Laboratory tests have confirmed the presence of the H5N1 virus. In Kerala, at least 16 locations within the Alappuzha district have been identified, and approximately 41,000 birds have been culled.

StateCurrent status
Kerala41,000 birds culled
Tamil NaduOver 1,500 crow deaths reported
Andhra Pradesh90 birds dead confirmed

Earlier in January, authorities in Kerala’s Edakkanam area in Iritty town have confirmed the presence of H5N1 avian influenza. The infection has been identified in crows, officials informed. But no cases have been reported in domestic birds, and no culling is required at this stage, said the district administration.

District Collector Arun K Vijayan has issued an alert in the region. He has also directed authorities to take precautionary measures against the disease, which is already prevalent in the area. As reported by news agency PTI, according to an official statement, the confirmation of the disease was made by the Deputy Director, Kannur Regional Diagnostic Laboratory.

District Medical Officer and the Joint Director of the Local Self-Government Department were advised by the Collector to take necessary steps and help prevent the spread of the virus in Iritty municipality in Kannur district and nearby areas.

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

