/In protest against Delimitation, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hoists black flag, burns bill

As the Indian Parliament convenes for a special session to take up the proposed amendment on Delimitation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin continued to express his staunch opposition to Delimitation. He had been citing that Delimitation would be an "injustice against Southern states". On Thursday(April 16th), adorned in a black shirt to register his protest, Stalin hoisted a black flag and burnt a copy of the Delimitation bill, in the presence of party cadre in Namakkal. Stalin has been voicing out against Delimitation and had even convened a meeting of Chief Ministers from Opposition-ruled states that are apprehensive of the impact of Delimitation.
The Delimitation process involves redrawing Parliamentary constituencies to align with changes in population, a move that is viewed with suspicion in non-BJP states. Opposition parties have been expressing concerns that Delimitation could disproportionately increase the Parliamentary representation and influence of highly populated BJP-ruled states in North India, while reducing the influence of Southern states.
"Let the flames of resistance spread across Tamil Nadu! Let the arrogance of the fascist BJP be brought down! Then, the fire of resistance against Hindi Imposition that rose from Tamil Nadu scorched Delhi. It quietened only after Delhi was forced to yield. Today, I have reignited that fire by burning the copy of this black law and hoisting the black flag against this black law that seeks to turn Tamils into refugees in our own land. This fire will now spread across the Dravidian land. It will rise, it will rage, and it will bring the BJP’s arrogance to its knees," Stalin said in a social media post.
In consultation with our DMK MPs, we are reaching out to Members of Parliament across states and devising a coordinated strategy to counter this grave danger. This is not about parties or individuals. It is about protecting the rights of our people. I appeal to all parties and MPs across India to unite to safeguard our democracy, Stalin had said on Wednesday.
Tamil Nadu heads for the polls on April 23rd. In poll-bound West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the respective ruling parties have expressed concern and questioned the timing of convening Parliament amid a busy poll campaign. The ruling-DMK and its allies are up against the NDA alliance headed by the state's Principal Opposition AIADMK and its ally BJP, among others. Stalin has been portraying the upcoming poll as a battle between "Team Tamil Nadu(DMK) and Team Delhi(BJP)". Citing the latest developments regarding Delimitation, Stalin said that he has been proven right. Non-BJP Chief Ministers from Southern states Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, have also voiced out their serious concerns against Delimitation.