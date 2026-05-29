/IMD predicts below-normal monsoon, heatwave as El Nino develops

The Indian Meteorological Department on Friday retained that rainfall in India is going to be below normal owing to the El Nino weather pattern which is likely to develop further in June and July. The IMD said that the rainfall is likely to be be below normal at 90 per cent of the long period average (LPA), with a model error of ±4 per cent. For the month of June, the season of Kharif crop the ranifall is likely to sit below the 92 per cent. Alongside the rain shortfall, the IMD warns of above-normal maximum temperatures and heightened heatwave days.

The IMD said that the neutral ENSO conditions over the equatorial Pacific are now transitioning towards El Nino. According to IMD forecast June is likely to see weak El Nino, July and August could see weak-to-moderate and after September it is likely to shift towards moderate to strong phase.

“The forecast probability is not the only factor. We have issued the 90 per cent of LPA forecast based on the total quantity of rainfall that we are likely to receive during the season. So we look at dynamic factors also,” said M Ravichandran, secretary, ministry of earth sciences.

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IMD said rainfall is likely to be normal over Northeast India 94-106 per cent of LPA, and below normal at 94 per cent of the LPA, and Northwest India below 92 per cent of LPA. The rainfall for the June September season is below normal for most of the region, barring some pockets in the northwest, southern-pennisula, eastern and adjoining east-central India. The forecast comes at a time when the country is facing a inflation trigger due to war in West Asia, further decrease in the rainfall will likely hit the farm output and food prices.