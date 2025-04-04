Amid heavy rains in Hyderabad, a chunk of lime plaster from one of the four minarets of the Charminar fell. No one was injured in the incident. Heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed Hyderabad wreaking havoc in the city starting Thursday (Apr 3).

Advertisment

Hyderabad, Telangana | Inspector of Charminar Police station says, "A small piece of the minaret of Hyderabad's iconic Charminar structure fell off after heavy rain lashed parts of the city. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident."



According to the police,… — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2025

Read More | Peacocks heard howling in agony as their abode in Hyderabad is razed

The heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds affected normal life in many areas of the city. The pre-monsoon downpour inundated roads and led to traffic jams.

Advertisment

Current situation in Banjara Hills Road No. 10 Street, Hyderabad, India 🇮🇳#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/ZHplRjjbhu — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) April 3, 2025

Read More | Volcano erupts in Iceland triggering evacuation, WATCH scary visuals here

As per reports, thunderstorms disrupted power supply, causing outages in several areas, including Rajendranagar, Attapur, Sun City, Hydershahkote, Masab Tank, Begumpet, Nagole and parts of the Old City.

Advertisment

Reports also stated that Alwal, Banjara Hills, Begumpet, ECIL Cross Roads, Habsiguda, Jubilee Hills, Kapra, Karkhana, Masab Tank, Paradise, Punjagutta, Sainikpuri, Tarnaka and Trimulgherry witnessed the heaviest rainfall on Thursday.

Read More | Spain: Historic bridge collapse after intense rainfall due to storm Martinho



Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to be on high alert. The CM asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), police, HYDRAA and other agencies to coordinate efforts in managing the impact of the rainfall. The electricity department has been instructed to resolve power supply disruptions and restore services at the earliest.

Weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that light to moderate rains would continue in Hyderabad today. The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with gusty winds in some areas.

Read More | ‘People live in La-la land': Finfluencer calls 'Make in India’ a failure, slams success of the policy

Maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 34°C and 24°C, respectively, as per the IMD. Telangana Weatherman predicted that there might be intense storms in South Telangana including Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Vikarabad.

LAST DAY OF STORMS ⚡



After massive rains yesterday, today onwards storms to reduce. Only South TG like Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Vikarabad will get INTENSE STORMS, other parts only isolated rains



HYD :- Only isolated rains expected,… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 4, 2025

(With inputs from agencies)