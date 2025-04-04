Amid heavy rains in Hyderabad, a chunk of lime plaster from one of the four minarets of the Charminar fell. No one was injured in the incident. Heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed Hyderabad wreaking havoc in the city starting Thursday (Apr 3).
Hyderabad, Telangana | Inspector of Charminar Police station says, "A small piece of the minaret of Hyderabad's iconic Charminar structure fell off after heavy rain lashed parts of the city. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident."— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2025
According to the police,…
The heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds affected normal life in many areas of the city. The pre-monsoon downpour inundated roads and led to traffic jams.
Current situation in Banjara Hills Road No. 10 Street, Hyderabad, India 🇮🇳#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/ZHplRjjbhu— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) April 3, 2025
As per reports, thunderstorms disrupted power supply, causing outages in several areas, including Rajendranagar, Attapur, Sun City, Hydershahkote, Masab Tank, Begumpet, Nagole and parts of the Old City.
Reports also stated that Alwal, Banjara Hills, Begumpet, ECIL Cross Roads, Habsiguda, Jubilee Hills, Kapra, Karkhana, Masab Tank, Paradise, Punjagutta, Sainikpuri, Tarnaka and Trimulgherry witnessed the heaviest rainfall on Thursday.
#WATCH | Telangana: Hyderabad city experienced heavy rainfall today. pic.twitter.com/du7THaZIOG— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2025
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to be on high alert. The CM asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), police, HYDRAA and other agencies to coordinate efforts in managing the impact of the rainfall. The electricity department has been instructed to resolve power supply disruptions and restore services at the earliest.
Weather forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that light to moderate rains would continue in Hyderabad today. The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with gusty winds in some areas.
Maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 34°C and 24°C, respectively, as per the IMD. Telangana Weatherman predicted that there might be intense storms in South Telangana including Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Vikarabad.
LAST DAY OF STORMS ⚡— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 4, 2025
After massive rains yesterday, today onwards storms to reduce. Only South TG like Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Vikarabad will get INTENSE STORMS, other parts only isolated rains
HYD :- Only isolated rains expected,…
(With inputs from agencies)