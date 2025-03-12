Some parts of India are already experiencing heatwave-like conditions in the second week of March, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

In Gujarat, the weather department has forecast maximum temperatures reaching 40-42 degrees Celsius and a red alert has been issued in some parts of the state. Regions of Odisha, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa are also experiencing hot winds. Heatwave is predicted in Vidarbha on March 13 and 14, while similar conditions are expected in Odisha between March 13 and 15.

Similar heatwave conditions are also being witnessed in Mumbai, which had its first near-40 degrees Celsius temperature on Tuesday (Mar 11). The Met Department has issued a heatwave warning for the city and nearby locations.

According to the IMD, India recorded 536 heatwave days in last summer, the highest in 14 years. Last month was the hottest February in 125 years for India.

A study conducted in ten big cities in the country has highlighted an average death count of 1116 every year due to the heatwave, raising health concerns for the coming days.

Heatwaves hit economy

A BBC report highlighted that severe weather conditions in the country are affecting businesses, farms, factories, and cropping patterns as winter is getting shorter.

Heatwaves have impacted the country’s Alphonso mango orchards.

“Production this year would be only around 30% of the normal yield,” said Vidyadhar Joshi, a farmer who owns 1,500 trees, according to BBC. “We might make losses this year,” he added, as he will have to spend more than usual on fertilisers and irrigation to ensure crops survive.

Scorching heat is also threatening crops such as wheat, chickpea, and rapeseed, which are winter staples. Although India is the world’s second-largest producer of wheat, it will have to rely on expensive imports due to poor yields amid hot weather.

Heatwaves have also dropped water levels in the reservoirs in northern India by 28 per cent, according to think tank Ceew. This could significantly impact fruit and vegetable yields and the dairy sector due to water shortages, raising food prices in India in turn.

Primarily an agrarian country, India is particularly vulnerable to climate change. According to Ceew, urgent measures are needed to mitigate the impact of frequent heatwaves in the country to reduce risks and improve yields.

