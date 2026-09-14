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Haryana man dupes Lucknow jeweller with fake gold bars worth Rs 53.5 lakh

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 17:53 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 17:53 IST
Haryana man dupes Lucknow jeweller with fake gold bars worth Rs 53.5 lakh

Representative image. Photograph: (Magnific)

Story highlights

The incident surfaced after the victim, identified as Sanjeev Kumar Rastogi, owner of Swarna Siddhi Jewellers in Alambagh, filed a complaint at Chowk police station against the fraudster.

A Haryana-based fraudster cheated a jeweller in Alambagh, Uttar Pradesh, by allegedly duping him of Rs 53.5 lakh after the accused handed fake gold bars in exchange for cash and jewellery. The incident surfaced after the victim, identified as Sanjeev Kumar Rastogi, owner of Swarna Siddhi Jewellers in Alambagh, filed a complaint at Chowk police station against the fraudster.


Rastogi alleged that the accused, identified as Ajay Kumar Chaudhary of Rohtak, had developed close connections with his family in the past 18 months, gaining their trust before committing the fraud along with two of his associates.

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He claimed that Chaudhary had approached him with a gold deal, telling him that four gold bars belonging to a widow of a deceased Army relative were required to be sold quietly. Convinced the deal was legitimate, Rastogi purchased the bars on September 7, paying the accused Rs 20 lakh in cash along with jewellery valued at around Rs 33.5 lakh.


He later found out that the bars were merely ordinary metal with a thin gold coating. By that point, Chaudhary had vanished, and his phone was switched off. Chowk SHO Nagesh Upadhyay said a case has been filed, and police teams are working to track down the accused.

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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