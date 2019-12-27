Four dead, one injured in road accident in Gujarat

File photo. Photograph:( ANI )
The deceased were identified as Haresh Arjanbhai Karathiya, Rasik Bhimabhai Kadwala, Naran Karshan Chauhan and Tipu Karana.
Four people were killed and one sustained severe injuries after the car they were travelling in plunged into a canal on Jamnagar-Dhrol highway in Gujarat.
"Injured Dhirubhai Bhimabhai Bhadavara has been shifted to a hospital for treatment. The people were travelling in an EECO car when it met with the accident," said Police Sub Inspector, C M Kanteliya.
Further details are awaited.