Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Goa nightclub blaze accused Luthra brothers deported from Thailand. Watch

Goa nightclub blaze accused Luthra brothers deported from Thailand. Watch

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 09:55 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 10:27 IST
Goa nightclub blaze accused Luthra brothers deported from Thailand. Watch

Goa nightclub fire | Gaurav and Saurav Luthra with Thailand immigration Bureau officer Photograph: (Combination created using images X/page3newsthai)

Story highlights

Luthra brothers, owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 died in a fire, have been deported from Thailand to India. They fled hours after the blaze. 

Luthra brothers, the owners of the Goa nightclub where a fire on 6 December 2025 killed 25 people, have been deported to India after Thai authorities placed the brothers on a flight to Delhi under the escort of law enforcement officials. The brothers, Gaurav and Saurav Luthra, are being brought to Delhi, where they will appear before the Patiala House court for remand proceedings. The duo was apprehended in Thailand on Thursday (Dec 11) from a resort in Phuket. They had absconded to Thailand after the tragic fire at their ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora, North Goa.

Also read | Thailand cancels Luthra brothers’ visas: ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ owners' deportation to India delayed. Here's why

Deportation made possible under this treaty

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The process was carried out under the extradition treaty between India and Thailand, which has been in force since 2015. Thai authorities stressed that due process was followed throughout and described the handover as a result of close cooperation between the two countries.

Watch | Luthra Brothers deportation:

Officials said the brothers will be taken into custody upon landing in Delhi and are expected to be produced before the Patiala House Court, where remand proceedings will follow. Thai police detained the Luthra brothers last week at a resort in Phuket after Indian authorities suspended their passports and formally requested their deportation. An Indian law enforcement team coordinated with Thai officials to complete the legal formalities for their return.

Also read | Delhi schools shut classrooms again as AQI crosses into 'severe plus' category. Details inside

Charges against the Luthra brothers

Goa Police had registered a criminal case against the brothers on December 7 at the Arpora Anjuna Police Station in North Goa. The FIR invokes multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to causing death by negligence and endangering life.

According to the police complaint, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra organised a fire show at Birch by Romeo Lane without taking basic safety precautions. Investigators allege the venue lacked mandatory fire safety equipment and had no proper emergency exits on either the ground floor or the deck, despite hosting a large number of patrons. The fire show triggered a massive blaze that quickly engulfed parts of the restaurant, leaving people trapped with little chance to escape. Police say the brothers were fully aware of the safety lapses but went ahead with the event regardless.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics