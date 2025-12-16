Luthra brothers, the owners of the Goa nightclub where a fire on 6 December 2025 killed 25 people, have been deported to India after Thai authorities placed the brothers on a flight to Delhi under the escort of law enforcement officials. The brothers, Gaurav and Saurav Luthra, are being brought to Delhi, where they will appear before the Patiala House court for remand proceedings. The duo was apprehended in Thailand on Thursday (Dec 11) from a resort in Phuket. They had absconded to Thailand after the tragic fire at their ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora, North Goa.

Deportation made possible under this treaty

The process was carried out under the extradition treaty between India and Thailand, which has been in force since 2015. Thai authorities stressed that due process was followed throughout and described the handover as a result of close cooperation between the two countries.

Watch | Luthra Brothers deportation:

Officials said the brothers will be taken into custody upon landing in Delhi and are expected to be produced before the Patiala House Court, where remand proceedings will follow. Thai police detained the Luthra brothers last week at a resort in Phuket after Indian authorities suspended their passports and formally requested their deportation. An Indian law enforcement team coordinated with Thai officials to complete the legal formalities for their return.

Charges against the Luthra brothers

Goa Police had registered a criminal case against the brothers on December 7 at the Arpora Anjuna Police Station in North Goa. The FIR invokes multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to causing death by negligence and endangering life.