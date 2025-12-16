Luthra brothers, the owners of the Goa nightclub where a fire on 6 December 2025 killed 25 people, have been deported to India after Thai authorities placed the brothers on a flight to Delhi under the escort of law enforcement officials. The brothers, Gaurav and Saurav Luthra, are being brought to Delhi, where they will appear before the Patiala House court for remand proceedings. The duo was apprehended in Thailand on Thursday (Dec 11) from a resort in Phuket. They had absconded to Thailand after the tragic fire at their ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora, North Goa.
Also read | Thailand cancels Luthra brothers’ visas: ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ owners' deportation to India delayed. Here's why
Deportation made possible under this treaty
The process was carried out under the extradition treaty between India and Thailand, which has been in force since 2015. Thai authorities stressed that due process was followed throughout and described the handover as a result of close cooperation between the two countries.
Watch | Luthra Brothers deportation:
Officials said the brothers will be taken into custody upon landing in Delhi and are expected to be produced before the Patiala House Court, where remand proceedings will follow. Thai police detained the Luthra brothers last week at a resort in Phuket after Indian authorities suspended their passports and formally requested their deportation. An Indian law enforcement team coordinated with Thai officials to complete the legal formalities for their return.
Also read | Delhi schools shut classrooms again as AQI crosses into 'severe plus' category. Details inside
Charges against the Luthra brothers
Goa Police had registered a criminal case against the brothers on December 7 at the Arpora Anjuna Police Station in North Goa. The FIR invokes multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to causing death by negligence and endangering life.
According to the police complaint, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra organised a fire show at Birch by Romeo Lane without taking basic safety precautions. Investigators allege the venue lacked mandatory fire safety equipment and had no proper emergency exits on either the ground floor or the deck, despite hosting a large number of patrons. The fire show triggered a massive blaze that quickly engulfed parts of the restaurant, leaving people trapped with little chance to escape. Police say the brothers were fully aware of the safety lapses but went ahead with the event regardless.