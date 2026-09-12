/'From rule-takers to rule-shapers': PM Modi addresses 18th BRICS Summit 2026 in Delhi | Key quotes

The Indian Prime Minister opened the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital on Saturday (Sept 12). Welcoming global leaders, he highlighted, “Today, BRICS, too, has reached a moment of coming of age.”
In his address, the prime minister mentioned the importance of the Global South; here are his quotes:
- "Over the past two decades, BRICS has established a distinct identity on the global stage. We respect each other's perspectives and move forward through consensus. We strive to advance not by opposing anyone, but by taking everyone along. Now is the time for us to translate our unity and consensus within BRICS into tangible results on the global stage."
- "We need to work on a new and ambitious agenda for the next 20 years. We must begin this process with our own internal working systems. While the BRICS presidency rotates annually, this should not disrupt our institutional momentum. I propose the establishment of a BRICS continuity and implementation mechanism. This would enable the follow-up of all initiatives and outcomes through the 'Troika' arrangement. We could also create a secure digital repository to record the nodal point, timeframe, and implementation status associated with every decision."
- "While strengthening BRICS, we must also chart a course for global reform. The current structure of global governance resembles a pyramid: power and decision-making are concentrated at the top, while the lower tiers consist of nations that are affected by these decisions yet unable to shape them..."
- "... Today, the Global South stands in the front row of global crises but in the back row of decision-making. We must transform this 'pyramid of privilege' into a 'platform of partnership'—one where every nation has a voice, every member has a stake, and the development of humanity lies at the heart of every endeavor. To this end, I propose that we jointly formulate 10 proposals for global governance reform, aiming to shape them into a BRICS reform roadmap by the time of the next Summit."
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- "In formulating this roadmap, we must focus on three key aspects: Representation, Responsiveness, and Rule-making. Regarding representation, I would like to state that reform of the UN Security Council can no longer be postponed. Negotiations on this matter must be linked to a definite timeframe and clear outcomes. Similarly, voting power, leadership positions, and policy priorities within financial institutions must align with today's economic realities. Countries that drive global economic growth should also play an appropriate role in shaping global economic governance..."
- "The third point I wish to raise concerns rule-making. Ensuring equal participation in defining future global rules is crucial. Domains such as AI, cyberspace, outer space, biotechnology, and critical technologies are not only shaping future opportunities but also defining future rules. We must strive to transform the Global South from a 'rule-taker' into a 'rule-shaper.' Through BRICS, we can equip young diplomats and policymakers from Global South nations with negotiation skills, practical training, and legal expertise..."
- " Reforms in the UN Security Council can no longer be delayed. On this matter, text-based negotiations must be linked to a definitive timeline and clear, tangible outcomes. Similarly, in international financial institutions, voting power, leadership positions, and policy priorities must align with today’s economic realities "
- "... Seafarers make a massive contribution to global trade, yet they often find themselves lacking support during difficult times. I propose that we establish a 'Seafarers' Emergency Support Network.' This would connect the maritime authorities and diplomatic missions of relevant countries, facilitating assistance with distress alerts, medical aid, family notifications, and evacuations..."
- "It is a happy coincidence that today marks the United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation; a decision of this nature dedicated to the Global South taken on a day holds special significance. India is ready to take the lead in this endeavor. The message from this BRICS Summit hosted by India must be clear: if our future is shared, then the right to shape it must also be shared. 'From voice to impact, from privilege to partnership'—let this be the resolve of 'BRICS@20'..."