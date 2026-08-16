Trinamool Congress leader and former West Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee was found hanging inside a party office in the state's Birbhum district on Sunday.

He was an ex-minister and also a five-time MLA from Rampurhat, having represented the constituency for 25 consecutive years from 2001 to 2026. Banerjee, however, lost the seat to Bharatiya Janata Party's Dhruba Saha in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls.His body was recovered from a TMC office adjacent to his Rampurhat residence. This came a day after the former TMC MLA participated in a local Independence Day celebration and hoisted the Tricolour there.

A purported suicide note has also been recovered. In the note, Banerjee vehemently denied any wrongdoing, stating he was never involved in corruption throughout his political career.He apparently referred to supposed allegations of wrongdoings related to the Tarapith Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA), where he had served as the chairperson.

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