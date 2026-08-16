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Former West Bengal deputy speaker Asish Banerjee found dead inside Trinamool office

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 09:27 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 10:03 IST
Former West Bengal deputy speaker Asish Banerjee found dead inside Trinamool office

Former Bengal deputy speaker Asish Banerjee found dead

Story highlights

Trinamool Congress leader and former West Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee was found hanging inside a party office in Birbhum. The five-time Rampurhat MLA represented the seat for 25 years before losing to BJP’s Dhruba Saha in the 2026 Assembly polls.

Trinamool Congress leader and former West Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee was found hanging inside a party office in the state's Birbhum district on Sunday.

He was an ex-minister and also a five-time MLA from Rampurhat, having represented the constituency for 25 consecutive years from 2001 to 2026. Banerjee, however, lost the seat to Bharatiya Janata Party's Dhruba Saha in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls.His body was recovered from a TMC office adjacent to his Rampurhat residence. This came a day after the former TMC MLA participated in a local Independence Day celebration and hoisted the Tricolour there.

A purported suicide note has also been recovered. In the note, Banerjee vehemently denied any wrongdoing, stating he was never involved in corruption throughout his political career.He apparently referred to supposed allegations of wrongdoings related to the Tarapith Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA), where he had served as the chairperson.

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The exact circumstances leading to his death were not immediately clear. Police have launched an investigation and the body has been sent for postmortem.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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