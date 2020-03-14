Five more arrested in IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case

He killed his mother because she refused to leave the house and live at an old-age home. (Representative image) (Image source: Wikimedia Commons) Photograph:( Others )
A man identified as Salman was arrested in connection with the murder case of IB staffer Ankit Sharma
The Delhi Police has arrested five more persons in connection with IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder case during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said.
Also Read: 'Very unfortunate': Delhi High Court expresses concern over IB officer Ankit Sharma's death in violence
The accused have been identified as Feroz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoaib from Chand Bagh area and Anas from Mustafabad, they said.
Also Read: Injury by heavy cutting weapon led to death of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, says postmortem report
Earlier, a man identified as Salman was arrested in connection with the murder case.