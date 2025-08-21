/Five Delhi schools receive bomb threats, third such incident reported this week

Delhi schools continue to receive bomb threats. On Thursday (August 21), five institutes got similar threats, including BGS International Public School in Dwarka Sector 5. This is the third such incident reported this week. Delhi police have taken cognisance of the situation, and the fire department were at the location.

Four days ago, on Monday (August 18), over 30 schools in Delhi got such threats and during the investigation it was found that they were hoax. Again on Wednesday (August 20), 50 schools received threats through e-mails which included Doon Public School, Faith Academy, DAV Public School, Andhra School in Prasad Nagar, Sarvodhaya Vidyalaya, Rahul Model School, SKV in Malviya Nagar, and Maxfort School in Dwarka.

Quoting a mail sent, Police told news agency PTI, “We are the Terrorizers 111 group. We have planted explosives inside your building, and others across the city. Devices include high-yield C4 bombs and timed charges placed in classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and school buses, designed to cause maximum casualties. We have breached your IT systems, extracted student and staff data, and compromised all security cameras.”