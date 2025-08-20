More than 50 schools in the national capital received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning, but it is not yet clear which schools have received the threat. However, one of the schools is reportedly located in Malviya Nagar, and another is in Najafgarh, Indian news agency ANI reported, citing police. Additionally, Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalya (SKV) in the Hauz Rani locality of Delhi also received a threat. In response, security personnel and the bomb squad reached the school this morning, soon after the threat.

The official statement confirmed that Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV) in Malviya Nagar received the threat at 7:40 AM, and Prasad Nagar's Andhra School in Karol Bagh received a threat at 7:42 AM.

32 schools received hoax bomb threats on Monday

These schools received threats two days after 32 schools in Delhi received hoax bomb threats on August 18. Out of which Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, ShreeRam World School in Sector 10, Dwarka and Modern Convent School received the threat through email.

Following the threat, the schools were quickly evacuated as a safety measure, and a thorough search of the premises was conducted by police and bomb disposal teams. However, those two bomb threats turned out to be hoaxes, but security agencies are taking the threat of Wednesday seriously with all necessary protocols.

Emails were received from a group identifying itself as the "Terrorisers 111 Group," along with a warning that if their demand of $5,000 in cryptocurrency was not met, then bombs would be detonated in school premises. As per the Delhi police, the email read, "Pay $5,000 USD Crypto within 72 hours. If you don't, we will detonate the bombs."