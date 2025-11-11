/Explosion near Red Fort | 'Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones': PM Modi

Red Fort, a place that attracts both locals and tourists alike, witnessed a deadly blast that claimed eight lives on Monday (Nov 10). It has sent shock waves across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives. “Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials,” the prime minister posted on X

An explosion was heard around 7 PM in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. Early responders reached the spot within 10 minutes, informed Home Minister Amit Shah. The nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained. FSL officer Mohamad Wahid told news agency ANI, “The samples will be taken to the laboratory, and after that, only we can make any confirmation...Everything will be known after the examination.” High alert has been issued across Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, Hyderabad, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and several places. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has also been placed on high alert.

Speaking to the media, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said, “Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged.”

He added, "All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored. The Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time."

Shah held a meeting with Delhi CP Golcha and other officials upon his arrival at the hospital. He also met injured victims, who are currently being treated at the medical facility.