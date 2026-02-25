/Education, Healthcare and Coastal Projects Dominate BMC Budget 2026

Mumbai: TheBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) on Wednesday presented its Budget for 2026-27, announcing a record outlay of ₹80,952.56 crore — the largest in the civic body’s history. The budget focuses heavily on infrastructure expansion, education reforms, healthcare upgrades and climate resilience, while keeping existing tax rates unchanged.

Presenting the budget, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said the emphasis this year is on accelerating long-pending capital projects and strengthening essential services for Mumbai’s growing population.

Infrastructure Gets the Lion’s Share

A major highlight of the budget is the strong push towards capital expenditure. Nearly 60 per cent of the total outlay — around ₹48,000 crore — has been earmarked for infrastructure and long-term development projects.

Among the key allocations, ₹5,520 crore has been set aside for the ongoing road concretisation drive aimed at making Mumbai’s roads pothole-free. Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) upgrades have received ₹5,690 crore to improve wastewater management and reduce marine pollution.

The civic body has also allocated substantial funds for mega connectivity projects such as the Mumbai Coastal Road (North) extension and the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), which are expected to ease east-west traffic congestion in the suburbs.

Boost for Education and Healthcare

Education has emerged as one of the biggest focus areas this year. The BMC has allocated ₹4,248 crore to improve municipal schools. Plans include setting up AI labs, introducing English language support centres, expanding NCC units and distributing around 20,000 tablets to students. Officials say the aim is to modernise civic education and improve learning outcomes.

Healthcare spending has also seen a boost, with more than ₹7,400 crore allocated for civic hospitals and public health services. Funds will be used to upgrade medical infrastructure, add beds and improve emergency preparedness.

Climate and Sustainability Focus

With climate change posing increasing risks to Mumbai, the BMC has doubled the allocation for its Environment and Climate Change Department. The administration is also considering raising funds through green bonds to support eco-friendly projects.

Storm-water drainage improvements, desilting works and flood mitigation measures remain high priorities as the city prepares for increasingly intense monsoons.

No New Taxes, Emphasis on Execution

Importantly, the budget does not propose any new taxes. Instead, the civic body plans to improve revenue collection efficiency while maintaining fiscal discipline.

While the scale of the budget has drawn attention, civic activists say the real test will lie in timely implementation and transparency.