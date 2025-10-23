/DRDO Brahmos engineer dies; family claims 'health deteriorated suddenly'

On Tuesday (Oct 21), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) engineer Akashdeep Gupta, who was associated with the BrahMos missile project, died due to a sudden deterioration in his health in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. He was rushed to Lokbandhu Hospital as his health suddenly deteriorated. Initial reports indicate a heart attack. The definitive cause of his death will only be ascertained once the post-mortem report is released, say police. “Prima facie the cause of death is suspected to be a heart attack, but the actual reason would be known only after receiving the post-mortem report,” police officer said based on the preliminary assessment.

Gupta lived in Lucknow's Alambagh with his wife, Bharti; the couple were married earlier this year in April. On Tuesday (Oct 21), the 30-year-old had gone to play cricket and was on leave to celebrate Diwali with his family. Kuldeep Gupta, father of the deceased engineer, was quoted in the news outlet Times of India, “My son had celebrated Diwali happily. My daughter-in-law was also at home. After dinner, everyone went to their respective rooms.”

He added, "A little while later, his health suddenly deteriorated. We rushed him to the hospital, but shortly after, the doctors informed us that he had passed away."

Add WION as a Preferred Source