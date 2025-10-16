Google Preferred
Published: Oct 16, 2025, 13:30 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 13:30 IST
'Proud moment for nation!': DRDO successfully deploys Military Combat Parachute System at 32,000 ft- WATCH

Story highlights

According to the DRDO, the parachute system was deployed at an altitude of 30,000 feet, making it the only system deployed at this altitude that is in use by the Indian Armed Forces.

On Thursday (Oct 16), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the country’s defence capabilities as DRDO successfully tested the deployment of the Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) from an altitude of 32,000 feet. Singh said it is a “proud moment for the nation!” and “a remarkable milestone towards self-reliance in critical defence technologies.” According to the DRDO, the parachute system was deployed at an altitude of 30,000 feet, making it the only system deployed at this altitude that is in use by the Indian Armed Forces.

In multiple speeches delivered by the defence minister, he has mentioned India's ambitions in the defence field.

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects

