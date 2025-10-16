/'Proud moment for nation!': DRDO successfully deploys Military Combat Parachute System at 32,000 ft- WATCH

On Thursday (Oct 16), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the country’s defence capabilities as DRDO successfully tested the deployment of the Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) from an altitude of 32,000 feet. Singh said it is a “proud moment for the nation!” and “a remarkable milestone towards self-reliance in critical defence technologies.” According to the DRDO, the parachute system was deployed at an altitude of 30,000 feet, making it the only system deployed at this altitude that is in use by the Indian Armed Forces.