Do not vote for those who 'create divisions among Hindus and Muslims': Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of the state assembly elections due early next year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Saturday that voters should not vote for those who "create divisions among Hindus and Muslims."

Kejriwal was visiting the Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Rouse Avenue in the morning to oversee parent-teacher meetings (PTMs).

"Education should be a part of politics. The vote should be given to those who provide good education and not those who "create divisions among Hindus and Muslims," said Arvind Kejriwal.

"Hindu, Muslim and Christian students are studying in Delhi government schools. This is good politics," he said.PTMs are going on in all Delhi government schools.

