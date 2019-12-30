Behave 'courteously' with passengers: DGCA to airlines

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday advised the airlines to "behave courteously" with the passengers.



According to an official of the regulatory body, the airlines have been directed to provide timely information about the flight schedule to the passengers.



The directions have come in the backdrop of flights getting delayed across the country.



Earlier today, SpiceJet flight SG-8901 from Delhi to Aurangabad got delayed by almost five hours.



"We are like a prisoner inside the SpiceJet aircraft. No one is giving exact timing for take-off," a passenger rued.



Not only in the national capital, but the flight operations across the nation are also getting delayed thus leaving the passengers stranded. Complaints have also been pouring in due to flights getting rescheduled.



Meanwhile, BJP lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur last week slammed a private airline over "ill-treatment" given to her on a flight from Delhi to Bhopal.