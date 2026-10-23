/Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of protest Marches from Bangla Sahib to Jantar Mantar

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory and announced traffic diversions on Friday (Oct 23) in view of a protest march by a left-wing organisation from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara towards Jantar Mantar. As per the advisory, the diversions will remain in effect from 1 pm to 5 pm. Areas expected to be affected include Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Connaught Place, Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar.

In a post on X, the Delhi Police said a large number of people were expected to move from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara towards Jantar Mantar during the day, and that traffic arrangements had been put in place accordingly. Commuters have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel on the affected roads during the specified hours and to use alternative routes wherever possible.

The traffic police has also asked motorists to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with personnel deployed in the area. Commuters have been advised to follow diversion signs and directions from officers on the ground to help minimise congestion.

For real-time updates and assistance, commuters can contact Delhi Traffic Police through its official channels, cautioning commuters to not fall for misinformation. The force has thanked commuters in advance for their cooperation in ensuring smooth traffic movement.

Guidelines for commuters: