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Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of protest Marches from Bangla Sahib to Jantar Mantar

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 14:32 IST | Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 14:43 IST
Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of protest Marches from Bangla Sahib to Jantar Mantar

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of protest Marches from Bangla Sahib to Jantar Mantar Photograph: (Credit: ANI)

Story highlights

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory with restrictions and route diversions in Central Delhi due to protest march from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory and announced traffic diversions on Friday (Oct 23) in view of a protest march by a left-wing organisation from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara towards Jantar Mantar. As per the advisory, the diversions will remain in effect from 1 pm to 5 pm. Areas expected to be affected include Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Connaught Place, Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar.

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In a post on X, the Delhi Police said a large number of people were expected to move from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara towards Jantar Mantar during the day, and that traffic arrangements had been put in place accordingly. Commuters have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel on the affected roads during the specified hours and to use alternative routes wherever possible.

The traffic police has also asked motorists to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with personnel deployed in the area. Commuters have been advised to follow diversion signs and directions from officers on the ground to help minimise congestion.

For real-time updates and assistance, commuters can contact Delhi Traffic Police through its official channels, cautioning commuters to not fall for misinformation. The force has thanked commuters in advance for their cooperation in ensuring smooth traffic movement.

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Guidelines for commuters:

  • Avoid unnecessary travel near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Connaught Place, Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar between 1 pm and 5 pm.
  • Plan journeys in advance and allow extra time to reach destinations.
  • Use alternative routes wherever feasible to avoid congestion.
  • Follow traffic advisories and instructions issued by traffic personnel on the roads.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty covers a broad spectrum of subjects, ranging from geopolitics, global conflicts, and India's neighbourhood dynamics to the strategic operations of the In...Read More

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