Delhi murder case: Sahil purchased knife from Haridwar two days before he killed minor, says police

20-year-old Sahil who killed a 16-year-old girl in cold blood in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy on Sunday, purchased the knife used in the murder from Haridwar. He bought the knife on Friday, said the Delhi Police that is interrogating him. Sahil is currently in police custody where the Police is questioning him about the circumstances before he decided to kill the girl. Police is yet to recover the knife allegedly used in killing her.

Sahil was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, his native place, on Monday. The arrest was made about 18 hours after the murder that was caught on camera.

He was brought to Delhi from Bulandshahr overnight and produced before a court in Delhi on Tuesday, following which he was sent to two days in police custody, said a senior police officer. Why Sahil killed the minor? As per the Police, the girl was allegedly breaking up her relationship with Sahil which left him infuriated. An argument broke out between the two on Thursday, which triggered Sahil to commit such a heinous crime, said police.

“On Thursday, she allegedly insulted him in front of one of his friends. That triggered him to plan the murder,” said a senior police investigator, refusing to be identified. Police said that they would have to verify his claims, and were taking them with a pinch of salt.

Police are also trying to know more about a tattoo the victim had on her hand bearing the name “Praveen" which they say could also be a cause of frequent fights between Sahil and the girl and her eventual killing. When was the minor killed? The girl was on the way to the birthday party of the son of her woman friend on Sunday evening when Sahil allegedly stopped her and stabbed her to death in full public view, while over a dozen people merely watched from close quarters without intervening. A CCTV camera caught Sahil stabbing the girl 16 times, repeatedly smashing her head with a brick and kicking and stomping her.

He then switched off his mobile phone after the incident and headed for his aunt’s house. “A phone by his aunt to his father informing him about Sahil’s sudden arrival helped police to nab him from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh," a senior police officer said.

Sahil told police during the investigation that he was been in a relationship with the victim since June 2021.

