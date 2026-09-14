/Delhi govt to launch development projects worth Rs 13,820 crore: CM Rekha Gupta

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday that the Delhi government will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 13,820 crore across various departments under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ campaign.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said that through ‘Sushasan Seva Samvad’, the government is working to directly connect with the citizens and to communicate its public service initiatives and development works to them.

During the campaign, projects worth more than Rs 13,820 crore across various departments will be inaugurated or their foundation stones will be laid, the government said.

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CM Gupta said these projects include works worth Rs 365 crore by IFC, Rs 77 crore by the Tourism Department, Rs 33 crore by the Transport Department, Rs 2,800 crore by the PWD, Rs 550 crore by the Trade & Taxes Department, Rs 1,537 crore by the Power Department, Rs 30 crore by the Fire Department, and Rs 247 crore by the MCD.

CM Rekha Gupta said that the objective of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ is to strengthen good governance and establish direct communication between the government and people through dedicated public service initiatives. The Delhi CM also extended her best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his guidance and support will continue to provide strength to Delhi’s development journey.

She added that Delhi will continue to move forward shoulder to shoulder with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

Delhi CM further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently placed Viksit Delhi alongside the vision of Viksit Bharat, and mentioned expressways, UER-II and Rapid Rail to Metro expansion, Yashobhoomi and Bharat Mandapam, as projects that transformed Delhi’s connectivity and infrastructure.