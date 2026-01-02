Delhi government refute claims 'teachers asked to count stray dogs', files FIR against misinformation

The Delhi Government has refuted the claims that it had issued a circular to appoint teachers as nodal officers to count stray dogs. The Directorate of Education has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against those allegedly involved again spreading misinformation. Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, in a press conference, had accused that the misinformation campaign was run by the direction of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The FIR was registered under Sections 353 (1) and 192 of BNS for "circulation of false, misleading and malicious information on social media platforms by unknown/mischievous persons regarding an alleged direction that school teachers are required to count stray dogs". The complaint was filed with the Civil Line police station.

In a press conference, Veditha Reddy, Director of Education, said that no such order was issued. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has also made such allegations.

"It has been seen that deliberate attempts have been made for spreading false and fabricated news with mala fide intent, causing confusion and panic among teachers and school staff, damage to the reputation of the Education Department and disruption of public order and trust in government institutions," read the complaint.

"The Aam Aadmi Party is free to continue its shoot and scoot politics on social media, but we will take all legal action from our side," said Sood in a press conference. He also accused AAP of playing the ‘victim card’ and held up a small card bearing AAP's symbol with the words during the press conference.