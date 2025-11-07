/Supreme Court's BIG decision on stray dogs: Complete removal of all animals from highways, fencing of govt institutions

The Supreme Court on Friday (Nov 7) ordered the State governments and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to remove stray animals including dogs from the highways across India. It also asked the state governments to have proper fencing around government institutions to bar the entry of stary animals. In a strictly worded direction, the court said that the stray animals should not be released back to the locations from where they were removed.

Justice Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria, while hearing the petition, asked State governments and Union Territories to identify government institutions and ensure that their premises are fenced to prevent the entry of stray animals. The court said that the order is applicable to district hospitals, public sports complexes, and railway stations. "Every stray dog to be forthwith removed from such premises and relocated to shelter after sterilization. Stray dog to not be released in area from which it is picked up. Permitting the same would defeat the very purpose," Justice Mehta said.

During the hearing, Justice Mehta also said, " A joint coordinated drive shall be undertaken to immediately remove all such animals found on highways/roadways/expressways, including cattle. Cattle and others animals shall be provided with all necessary care." In its order the court said that Chief Secretaries of all states/UTs will be responsible for strict compliance. "Otherwise, officers will be held personally responsible," the court said.

