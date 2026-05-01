/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveils mega welfare package on International Labour Day

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday (May 1) marked International Labour Day by attending a Shramik Samman Samaroh (Workers' felicitation event) where she interacted with workers, reviewed ongoing development work, and announced a series of welfare measures targeting the city's construction and labour communities. At the event held to honour the occasion, the Delhi CM distributed safety kits to 1,000 construction workers and education kits to 100 children from labour families.

Shramik Samman Samaroh

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At a Shramik Samman Samaroh, the government also launched a large-scale skill development initiative aimed at training 35,000 workers annually, a programme officials described as central to improving long-term employment prospects for Delhi's working population.

Gupta used the occasion to announce additional measures, including a complete waiver of registration and renewal fees for construction workers, the rollout of a Samuhik Vivah Yojana (Community wedding programme), and plans to establish modern Labour Chowks and Shramik Seva Kendras designed to bring essential government services closer to workers' communities.

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'Work is victory'

In remarks posted on X, Gupta extended greetings to workers across the city and underlined their role in national development. "Work is victory! The contribution of our dedicated workers to the reconstruction and progress of the nation is paramount," she wrote. She also expressed the government's commitment to protecting labour rights. "The Government of Delhi is fully committed to honouring workers, protecting their rights, and ensuring their all-around welfare," she said.