Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Mayur Vihar Phase-II and interacted with patients and their attendants to understand their experiences, concerns, and suggestions regarding healthcare services.

During the visit, the chief minister took feedback from patients and highlighted the importance of public participation in strengthening the healthcare system. She said that regular engagement with citizens helps the government identify challenges and improve medical facilities.

Gupta also inspected the hospital’s cleanliness standards, availability of medicines, and the overall quality of healthcare services. She instructed officials to address any shortcomings and ensure that required improvements are carried out at the earliest.

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In a post on X, Gupta said, “I visited Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital located in Mayur Vihar Phase-2 and spoke with patients and their families. I listened to their experiences, suggestions, and expectations. This very dialogue is the greatest foundation for a better healthcare system.”

She added, “I also inspected the hospital's cleanliness, availability of medicines, and medical services. Instructions have been given to the officials to ensure necessary improvements immediately.”

Reaffirming the Delhi Government’s focus on patient welfare, the chief minister said that maintaining people’s trust in public healthcare facilities remains a top priority. She assured that efforts will continue towards providing timely, dignified, and quality healthcare services to every resident of Delhi.