/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches registration portal for Laxmi Yojana, women to get Rs 2,500 monthly

The Chief Minister announced that, from today onwards, all eligible women can register online through dly.delhi.gov.in. Under the Delhi Laxmi Yojana, every eligible woman will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month. The scheme is focused on empowering women by enabling them to meet their day-to-day needs with dignity, self-reliance, and financial independence.

In a post on social media platform X, Delhi CM said, “Starting August 1, a new chapter of dignity is beginning in the lives of Delhi's women. The online registration portal for the Delhi Lakshmi Scheme has opened today. For some sister, this will be the first savings in her name; for another, it will be for medicine, books, or some essential household item. And for yet another, it will be the realization that she no longer has to beg anyone for her every need. Under the Delhi Lakshmi Scheme, every eligible woman will receive a financial support of ₹2,500 per month. This amount won't just go into an account—it will ignite self-confidence, enhance the power to make decisions, and give the courage to live life on her own terms.”