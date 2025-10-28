Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Cyclone Montha makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh coast, storm to continue for next 2 hours alerts Met Dept

Cyclone Montha makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh coast, storm to continue for next 2 hours alerts Met Dept

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Oct 28, 2025, 22:09 IST | Updated: Oct 28, 2025, 22:36 IST
Cyclone Montha makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh coast, storm to continue for next 2 hours alerts Met Dept

Cyclone Montha makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh coast, storm to continue for next 2 hours alert Met Dept Photograph: (Credit: X/IMD)

Story highlights

The cyclonic storm will move north-northwestwards, it will cross the coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Montha will be a severe storm for 3-4 hours with a wind speed of 90-100 kmph to 110 kmph as alerted by IMD.

On Tuesday (Oct 28), a severe cyclonic storm Montha started making landfall in Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada as reported by India Meteorological Department (IMD). The word ‘montha’ literally translates fragrant flower in Thai.The cyclonic storm will move north-northwestwards, it will cross the coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Montha will be a severe storm for 3-4 hours with a wind speed of 90-100 kmph to 110 kmph as alerted by IMD.

In its latest update on X, IMD posted, “Montha is likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, to the south of Kakinada during next 2 hours as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.”

Related Stories

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Share on twitter

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

Trending Topics