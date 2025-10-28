On Tuesday (Oct 28), a severe cyclonic storm Montha started making landfall in Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada as reported by India Meteorological Department (IMD). The word ‘montha’ literally translates fragrant flower in Thai.The cyclonic storm will move north-northwestwards, it will cross the coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Montha will be a severe storm for 3-4 hours with a wind speed of 90-100 kmph to 110 kmph as alerted by IMD.