On Tuesday (Oct 28), a severe cyclonic storm Montha started making landfall in Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada as reported by India Meteorological Department (IMD). The word ‘montha’ literally translates fragrant flower in Thai.The cyclonic storm will move north-northwestwards, it will cross the coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Montha will be a severe storm for 3-4 hours with a wind speed of 90-100 kmph to 110 kmph as alerted by IMD.
In its latest update on X, IMD posted, “Montha is likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, to the south of Kakinada during next 2 hours as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.”