COVID-19: Police tightens surveillance in 'Red Zone' areas of J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday tightened their surveillance in Bathindi area of Jammu which has been identified as a `Red Zone` in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

A total of 207 coronavirus cases have been confirmed from Jammu and Kashmir. In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the J-K administration had earlier declared 20 villages as `Red Zone`.

With 34 deaths and 909 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8,356, including 716 cured and discharged and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.