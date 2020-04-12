51 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 751

51 more cases of coronavirus have been reported from Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the state`s tally to 751, the state health department said.

Out of the total cases reported today, 15 patients are from Banswara, 8 from Bikaner and a single case was reported from Churu.

Moreover, Jaipur also reported 15 cases in the morning today while 8 people were also found COVID-19 positive from Jodhpur, one from Sikar and two from Haunmangarh.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the tally of the country`s novel coronavirus cases increased to 8356 on Sunday. Of these, 716 have been cured and discharged, and 273 have succumbed to the virus