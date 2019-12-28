Cooling operations underway at Ghatkopar factory where blaze killed 2

Cooling operations are underway at the factory in Ghatkopar area where a fire broke out on Friday evening.

In the incident, two people including a woman died while one went missing.

As many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to Ghatkopar area after the blaze broke out.

Earlier, Vijaykumar Panigrahi, Deputy Chief Fire Officer said that the level-four fire has been controlled and cooling operations are underway. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.