/Prime Minister Modi’s international travel: Complete list of Prime Ministerial visits abroad

Complete List of Prime Ministerial Visits Abroad

Diplomacy under scrutiny

The visits underscore India's growing role on the global stage. They have sometimes resulted in key beneficial trade and security cooperation deals, investment and cultural ties. But these visits on numerous occasions have resulted in severe criticism. Specifically, as the relations with the United States deteriorate. According to a Business Standard report from May 2022 to December 2024, 38 trips have cost over Rs 258 crore. The most costly one is the US visit of June 2023, which is estimated at Rs 22.9 crore. One conservative estimate puts the cost of US visits since 2014 at Rs 117.05 crore, excluding the 2016 and 2017 visits, as these are not disclosed separately to the public. These figures are written replies by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to questions in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. However, PM Modi continues to maintain an active schedule in his diplomatic trips to reinforce strategic engagements. Including the bilateral meetings and the multilateral forums like G7, G20, BRICS, to the COP summit, Modi has been the most travelled Indian Prime Minister ever. Thus, on the one hand, reinforcing India’s ambitions abroad, on the other hand, stirring a continuing domestic debate on the transparency and returns of such costly engagement