/Prime Minister Modi’s international travel: Complete list of Prime Ministerial visits abroad

PM Narendra Modi has had 92 foreign visits since his election as Prime Minister in 2014. Explore his international trips since 2014, their impact on India’s global role, and the costs involved.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 on September 17, 2025. During his time as Prime Minister of India, foreign policy was a primary focus, epitomised by his frequent foreign visits. Since being elected as the Prime Minister of the country in 2014, he has made 92 foreign visits across 78 countries, with the United States being the most visited country.
Bhutan (June 15–16, 2014)
Brazil (July 13 -16, 2014)
Nepal (August 3 - 4, 2014)
Japan (August 30 - September 3, 2014)
United Nations / United States (September 26–30, 2014)
Myanmar (November 11–13, 2014)
Australia (November 14–18, 2014)
Fiji (November 19, 2014)
Nepal (November 25–27, 2014)
Seychelles (March 10, 2015)
Mauritius (March 11–13, 2015)
Sri Lanka (March 13–14, 2015)
France (April 9–12, 2015)
Germany (April 12–14, 2015)
Canada (April 14–16, 2015)
China (May 14–16, 2015)
Mongolia (May 17, 2015)
South Korea (May 18–19, 2015)
Bangladesh (June 6–7, 2015)
Uzbekistan (July 6–7, 2015)
Kazakhstan (July 7–8, 2015)
Russia (July 8–10, 2015)
Turkmenistan (July 10–11, 2015)
Kyrgyzstan (July 11–12, 2015)
Tajikistan (July 12–13, 2015)
United Arab Emirates (August 16–17, 2015)
Ireland (September 23, 2015)
United States (September 23–29, 2015)
United Kingdom (November 12–14, 2015)
Turkey (November 15–16, 2015)
Malaysia (November 21–22, 2015)
Singapore (November 23–24, 2015)
Russia (December 23–24, 2015)
Belgium (March 30, 2016)
United States (March 31 – April 1, 2016)
Saudi Arabia (April 2–3, 2016)
Iran (May 22–23, 2016)
Afghanistan (June 4, 2016)
Qatar (June 4–5, 2016)
Switzerland (June 6, 2016)
United States (June 6–8, 2016)
Mexico (June 8, 2016)
Uzbekistan (June 23–24, 2016)
Kazakhstan (June 24, 2016)
China (June 24–25, 2016)
Afghanistan (June 25, 2016)
Vietnam (September 2–3, 2016)
China (September 3–5, 2016)
Laos (September 7–8, 2016)
Japan (November 10–12, 2016)
Sri Lanka (May 11–12, 2017)
Germany (May 29–30, 2017)
Spain (May 30–31, 2017)
Russia (May 31 – June 2, 2017)
France (June 2–3, 2017)
Kazakhstan (June 8–9, 2017)
Portugal (June 24, 2017)
United States (June 24–27, 2017)
Netherlands (June 27, 2017)
Israel (July 4–6, 2017)
Russia (September 3–5, 2017)
Myanmar (September 5–7, 2017)
Philippines (November 12–14, 2017)
Switzerland (January 22–23, 2018)
Palestine (February 10, 2018)
United Arab Emirates (February 10–11, 2018)
Oman (February 11–12, 2018)
Nepal (May 11–12, 2018)
Indonesia (May 29–30, 2018)
Malaysia (May 31, 2018)
Singapore (May 31 – June 2, 2018)
China (June 9–10, 2018)
Rwanda (July 23–24, 2018)
Uganda (July 24–25, 2018)
South Africa (July 25–27, 2018)
Nepal (August 30–31, 2018)
Japan (October 28–29, 2018)
Maldives (November 17, 2018)
Argentina (November 29 – December 1, 2018)
South Korea (February 21–22, 2019)
Maldives (June 8–9, 2019)
Sri Lanka (June 9, 2019)
Kyrgyzstan (June 13–14, 2019)
Japan (June 27–29, 2019)
France (August 22–23, 2019)
United Arab Emirates (August 23–24, 2019)
Bahrain (August 24–25, 2019)
Russia (September 4–5, 2019)
United States (September 21–27, 2019)
Saudi Arabia (October 28–29, 2019)
Brazil (November 13–14, 2019)
Germany (May 2, 2022)
Denmark (May 3–4, 2022)
France (May 4, 2022)
United Arab Emirates (June 28, 2022)
Uzbekistan (September 15–16, 2022)
Japan (September 27, 2022)
Indonesia (November 15-16, 2022)
Japan (May 19–25, 2023)
Papua New Guinea (May 19–25, 2023)
Australia (May 19–25, 2023)
United States (June 20–25, 2023)
Egypt (June 20–25, 2023)
France (July 13–15, 2023)
United Arab Emirates (July 13–15, 2023)
South Africa (August 22–25, 2023)
Greece (August 22–25, 2023)
Indonesia (September 6–7, 2023)
United Arab Emirates (November 30–December 1, 2023)
United Arab Emirates (February 13–15, 2024)
Qatar (February 13–15, 2024)
Bhutan (March 22–23, 2024)
Italy (June 13–14, 2024)
Russia (July 8–10, 2024)
Austria (July 8–10, 2024)
Poland (August 21–23, 2024)
Ukraine (August 21–23, 2024)
Brunei (September 3–5, 2024)
Singapore (September 3–5, 2024)
United States (September 21–24, 2024)
Laos (October 10–11, 2024)
Russia (October 22–23, 2024)
Nigeria (November 16–22, 2024)
Brazil (November 16–22, 2024)
Guyana (November 16–22, 2024)
Kuwait (December 21–22, 2024)
France (February 10–14, 2025)
United States (February 10–14, 2025)
Mauritius (March 11–12, 2025)
Thailand (April 3–6, 2025)
Sri Lanka (April 3–6, 2025)
Saudi Arabia (April 22, 2025)
Cyprus (June 15–19, 2025)
Canada (June 15–19, 2025)
Croatia (June 15–19, 2025)
Ghana (July 2–9, 2025)
Trinidad and Tobago (July 2–9, 2025)
Argentina (July 2–9, 2025)
Brazil (July 2–9, 2025)
Namibia (July 2–9, 2025)
United Kingdom (July 23–26, 2025)
Maldives (July 23–26, 2025)
Japan (August 28–September 1, 2025)
China (August 28–September 1, 2025)
The visits underscore India's growing role on the global stage. They have sometimes resulted in key beneficial trade and security cooperation deals, investment and cultural ties. But these visits on numerous occasions have resulted in severe criticism. Specifically, as the relations with the United States deteriorate. According to a Business Standard report from May 2022 to December 2024, 38 trips have cost over Rs 258 crore. The most costly one is the US visit of June 2023, which is estimated at Rs 22.9 crore. One conservative estimate puts the cost of US visits since 2014 at Rs 117.05 crore, excluding the 2016 and 2017 visits, as these are not disclosed separately to the public. These figures are written replies by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to questions in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. However, PM Modi continues to maintain an active schedule in his diplomatic trips to reinforce strategic engagements. Including the bilateral meetings and the multilateral forums like G7, G20, BRICS, to the COP summit, Modi has been the most travelled Indian Prime Minister ever. Thus, on the one hand, reinforcing India’s ambitions abroad, on the other hand, stirring a continuing domestic debate on the transparency and returns of such costly engagement